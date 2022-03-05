Bridgerton family gets a taste of the Raichand family in season 2. Here’s how

Netflix series Bridgerton’s music was as much a point of discussion as its story and actors. The show, which premiered in 2020, was one of the most popular series on the OTT platform. Now, the second season is all set to premiere on Netflix, ahead of which, the show’s creator Chris Van Dusen has opened up on songs that we can expect to feature in the second season.

As per him, a series of popular tracks, including a song from Karan Johar’s popular film, has been used in the show. Dusen revealed to People.com that ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (the titular song from the same-named film) will be used in season 2’s fourth episode. The song originally featured Bollywood actors – Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The track was originally composed by Jatin-Lalit.

Bridgerton 2 creator Chris Van Dusen also spoke about how a version of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’ will be used in the series because it “matched a certain dynamic between two characters so perfectly.”

“Very rarely do I know what song’s going to be used in the final cut and there’s a lot of trial and error that needs to happen. But there’s one exception in season two and that’s a Miley Cyrus song that I knew I had to use for a particular moment in the show that I won’t spoil at this time,” he told People.com.

“But I wrote one particular scene to the Midnight String Quartet cover of ‘Wrecking Ball’ because the emotion of that song hits me every time and I found it matched a certain dynamic between two characters so perfectly,” he added.

The series will also feature Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ in the first episode, while ‘What About Us’ by Pink and ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ by Calvin Harris will feature in episode 6 and 7, respectively.

The season is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on March 25.