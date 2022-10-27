Breathe Into the Shadows trailer: Abhishek Bachchan’s Avinash faces off against his own alter-ego in Amazon Prime Video show. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan’s streaming era continues with the new season of the thriller series Breathe: Into the Shadows, which got a trailer on Thursday. Abhishek returns as Dr Avinash Sabharwal and the mysterious killer J. He is joined by Amit Sadh, who returns as the policeman Kabir Sawant, and Nithya Menen, who plays Abhishek’s wife, Abha.

The trailer opens with Kabir warning everybody that Avinash/J ‘is back’. But this time, we see that a young man is pulling the psychopath’s strings. Abha tells the cops that Avinash even paid her a visit. “The mystery goes deeper, the shadows get darker,” the text on the screen reads, as a worried Avinash says that he can’t tell the difference between himself and his evil alter-ego any more. The trailer also teases a race sequence, and Kabir running head-first towards a car that apparently has Avinash inside it.

Breathe: Into the Shadows is a spinoff of the original series, titled Breathe. That show featured Amit Sadh as the same cop character, engaged with a cat-and-mouse game with a suspected killer, played by R Madhavan. The original Breathe debuted in 2018, while Breathe: Into the Shadows premiered in 2020.

It kicked off Abhishek’s streaming era. The actor has since been seen in the films Ludo (Netflix) and Dasvi (Netflix and JioCinemas), The Big Bull (Disney+ Hotstar) and Bob Biswas (ZEE5). His last theatrical release was Manmarziyaan in 2018. Breathe: Into the Shadows will be released on Netflix on November 9. The series is written by Mayank Sharma, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande, and directed by Mayank Sharma.