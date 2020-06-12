Breathe Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan’s web series to release on July 10

Breathe: Into The Shadows stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Breathe: Into The Shadows stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s original series Breathe will release on July 10. Titled Breathe: Into The Shadows, the web series stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, and Amit Sadh returns as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Malayalam actor Nithya Menen has also joined the web series.

Sharing the first poster of Breathe 2, Bachchan wrote on Instagram, “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10 on @primevideoin @breatheamazon @nithyamenen @theamitsadh @saiyami @ivikramix @mayankvsharma @abundantiaent.”

Created by Abundantia Entertainment, the second season of the web series is directed by Mayank Sharma, who also helmed the first season. He has co-written the show with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed.

Talking about Breathe: Into The Shadows, Abhishek Bachchan had earlier told PTI, “In Breathe, one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film.”

The first season of the psychological thriller Breathe had R Madhavan in the lead role. It explored the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances.

