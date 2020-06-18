Breathe Into the Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan shows us his dark side

Breathe: Into the Shadows marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Twitter) Breathe: Into the Shadows marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Twitter)

Abhishek Bachchan’s first look from Amazon Prime Video original series Breathe: Into the Shadows is out. The crime-thriller marks the digital debut of Abhishek.

In the poster, the actor looks morose as he is sitting on a chair, holding the poster of a missing child. The tagline reads, “a father’s love can save a life.. or take one,” setting the tone for a dark and gritty series. Amit Sadh will reprise his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant in the second season of Breathe, while actors Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher will feature in prominent roles.

In a statement, Abhishek Bachchan said he is excited about his first digital series. “The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday. The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences,” he said.

He added, “I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world.”

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe: Into the Shadows is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment. The trailer is slated to release on July 1.

