Breath Into the Shadows 2 teaser: The mystery goes ‘deeper’ in Abhishek Bachchan-led thriller

The first teaser of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows season two was unveiled by the makers on Friday. From the look of it, it seems things will pick up from where the first season of the thriller concluded. The official logline of the series goes, “The chase is on again. Only this time, it’s not just a battle. It’s psychological warfare.”

In the teaser, we meet Abhishek Bachchan’s Dr Avinash who is once again ready to go to any lengths to save his family. Amit Sadh as Kabir is back to stop the murderer but if he would succeed or not, only time will tell. But from the teaser, one thing is clear the “mystery goes deeper” and “the shadows get darker” in the new season. We already know that four people have been killed and there are six more on target of the killer.

Written by Mayank Sharma, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande, the series is directed by Mayank Sharma. While Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher and Ivana Kaur will reprise their role, Aspirants fame Naveen Kasturia will join the series in a pivotal role.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra, Breathe: Into the Shadows 2 will stream on Prime Video on November 9.

Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020) had Abhishek Bachchan essay the role of a concerned father, whose daughter gets kidnapped. Towards the end, viewers were in for a shock to find that he doubled up as the psycho killer J, who was behind his daughter’s abduction. As he heads to a mental asylum in the climax, Sayami Kher joined hands with him to plan an escape route for him.

Earlier, Abhishek had talked about the success of his debut web series with indianexpress.com. He had said, “It was so heartening to see all the love the show was getting and reading about it on social media. It was very encouraging.”