Breathe Into The Shadows trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh promise an intense web series

Breathe: Into The Shadows marks Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen’s digital debut. Breathe: Into The Shadows marks Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen’s digital debut.

The much-anticipated trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into The Shadows released on Wednesday, and as expected, it is quite intense and gripping. The second season of the series features actors Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. It is set to premiere on the streaming giant on July 10.

The trailer of Breathe 2 begins with the search and desperation of Avinash and Abha Sabharwal (played by Bachchan and Menen) to find their missing daughter Siya. However, it soon turns into an ugly mind-game that pushes them into the dark realms of crime. Avinash finds himself at the crossroads when the masked kidnapper wants no ransom, but rather wants him to murder some people with lust and anger.

Amit Sadh returns as cop Kabir Sawant to look into the killings across the city. He calls in Bachchan, a psychiatrist by profession, to understand the pattern of murders and get into the mind of the killer. Only that, Kabir is unaware that Avinash has his own plan to tamper with evidence and lead the investigation astray.

Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen’s digital debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows seems to be an apt choice. Bachchan is a screen-stealer with his portrayal of an ordinary man caught in a fix due to extraordinary circumstances. Sadh, on the other hand, has become non-apologetic and smarter. It would be interesting to know Kabir’s backstory that lead to his transformation.

When the demand for web content is at its highest, Breathe: Into The Shadows is expected to satiate the need for good viewing. The series also stars Saiyami Kher, Plabita Borthakur and Hrishikesh Joshi.

Created by Abundantia Entertainment, the second season of Breathe is directed by Mayank Sharma. Mayank has also co-written the series with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd