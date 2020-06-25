Breathe Into The Shadows: Why is Amit Sadh’s Kabir Sawant in jail?

Amit Sadh plays cop Kabir Sawant in Breathe series. Amit Sadh plays cop Kabir Sawant in Breathe series.

Actor Amit Sadh is set to return as Inspector Kabir Sawant in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows. The first look of Sadh’s Kabir was released on Thursday, only this time, he has mysteriously landed in jail.

The teaser shows Sadh’s Kabir having a bloody fight with some prisoners, raising curiosity as to whether he has committed a crime. Going by his dark and gritty look, Kabir has definitely become angrier. The text “Every sin is a punishment” hints at what lies ahead for Kabir.

every sin has a punishment and every story has a past! #BreatheIntoTheShadows trailer out on july 1@BreatheAmazon @TheAmitSadh pic.twitter.com/iSSoIy6Vrh — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 25, 2020

Breathe 2 also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen. A teaser, featuring the two actors looking for their missing daughter Siya, was released earlier this week. The show marks Abhishek’s digital debut. Actors Saiyami Kher, Plabita Borthakur and Hrishikesh Joshi have also joined the cast of the second season.

Speaking about reprising his role, Amit Sadh said, “Excited to return as Kabir Sawant in a new, un-imaginable avatar! Breathe and Kabir have connected with fans all over the world and the show’s theme of going the distance to protect the ones you love, has resonated all across. This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can’t wait to take you back to the world of Breathe. This time, Into The Shadows.”

The first season of the psychological thriller had R Madhavan in the lead role. It explored the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances.

Created by Abundantia Entertainment, the second season of Breathe is directed by Mayank Sharma. Mayank has co-written the show with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed.

Breathe: Into the Shadows will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 10.

