Breathe Into The Shadows teaser: Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen are broken after Siya’s disappearance

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday shared a teaser of his upcoming web series Breathe: Into the Shadows. The clip also introduces Nithya Menen, who plays Abhishek’s wife in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s original series Breathe.

The teaser of Breathe: Into the Shadows builds on the show’s punchline – “Come back Siya”. It shows the bond between little Siya and her mother played by Nithya, until one day, Siya goes missing. What follows is the search for Siya, which leads her parents Abha and Avinash Sabharwal into the dark realms of crime.

Sab kuch perfect tha. Phir ek din… sab badal gaya. Kya aap jaante hain hamari Siya kahan hai?

– Abha & Avinash Sabharwal#BreatheIntoTheShadows

Trailer Out, July 1@PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon pic.twitter.com/lldREF8jlO — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 23, 2020

The teaser comes days after Abhishek Bachchan shared another animated clip which gave a hint about his happy family’s life gone awry following Siya’s disappearance.

Speaking about his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows, Abhishek had said in a statement, “The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences… I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world.”

Created by Abundantia Entertainment, the second season of Breathe is directed by Mayank Sharma. Mayank has co-written the show with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. While Amit Sadh returns as senior inspector Kabir Sawant in season two, actor Saiyami Kher has joined the cast.

Breathe: Into the Shadows will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 10.

