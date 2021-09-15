Break Point: Mahesh Bhupati-Leander Paes series tells their story ‘from bromance to break-up’

After unveiling the poster of Leander Paes aka “Lee”, ZEE5 on Wednesday, released another poster of its upcoming sports drama Break Point featuring Mahesh Bhupathi. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-Nitesh Tiwari directorial traces the professional and personal partnership between India’s most popular tennis veterans. The docu-drama is touted to be a special behind-the-scenes narrative on the duo’s Wimbledon win in 1999, and will put to rest all speculations of the much public split of the country’s biggest tennis heroes.

In the poster, Mahesh aka Hesh’s face is seen while a smaller image sees him playing his popular shot. “There’s another side to India’s 1st Grand Slam winner and 4x Grand Slam Doubles Champion. The untold story of Mahesh & Leander premieres exclusively on #ZEE5 #Breakpoint #ComingSoon #BromanceToBreakup,” the caption read.

The hashtag of the post reads ‘From bromance to break up.’ Break Point will present the lesser-known but certainly intriguing story of the sports heroes. The seven-part series will showcase the story of friendship, brotherhood, partnership, belief, hard work and ambition of the duo.

Speaking about the series, Leander Paes earlier said in a statement, “I enjoyed this walk down memory lane shooting for Break Point. While Mahesh and my on-court partnership was widely covered, and our off-court chemistry was largely speculated. This is the first time that our fans will get to see and hear it all, first-hand.”

On the other hand, Mahesh Bhupathi added, “It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner. But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and at times blood and tears as well.”

Bankrolled by Earthsky Pictures, Break Point will launch soon on ZEE5.