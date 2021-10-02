Break Point, No Time To Die, Shiddat: 6 titles that are our top picks this weekend

After two years, India’s oldest multiplex (PVR Saket in Delhi) opened its shutters for patrons. And it opened with a bang in the form of Daniel Craig’s final Bond film No Time To Die. The over two hours long movie is expected to revive the struggling exhibition sector.

Still, if you’re not keen on stepping out, there’s plenty of great stuff for you on streaming services. Tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi’s controversial partnership is the subject of Break Point on ZEE5. Tamil horror film Lift will give you goosebumps, and if you’re looking for typical Bollywood masala, Shiddat on Disney Plus Hotstar is our suggestion.

Shiddat: Disney Plus Hotstar

Romantic drama Shiddat stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Shiddat is described as the story of “two star-crossed souls engulfed in a web of passionate romance.” The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta feels it is a movie that cannot be taken seriously. She has given it a 1.5-star rating.

Read the review of Shiddat here.

Break Point: ZEE5

Tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes bare their heart out in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari directed docu-series Break Point. They finally reveal what actually led to their infamous fallout in the early 2000s. The series does justice to its genre. The makers have gone to great lengths to talk to various people including journalists, rivals (Mike and Bob Bryan, Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde), partners (Radek Stepanek, Martina Hingis, Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna etc.), friends, family (Dr Vece Paes, Jennifer Paes, Krishna Bhupathi, Mira Bhupathi, Kavitha Bhupathi) and coaches to bring out the story of Lee-Hesh. They have also done some extensive research and have posed well-pointed questions to the interviewees to bring out the much-awaited story of Bhupathi and Paes’ split.

Read the review of Break Point here.

No Time To Die: In Cinemas

Daniel Craig starrer No Time to Die is the 25th James Bond movie, which comes after a gap of six years. The last 007 movie in the franchise was 2015’s Spectre. This is the last time that the audience will get to watch Craig as 007. The film follows James Bond as he leaves active service. His peace is short-lived as Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The film has received a positive response from critics who are mighty impressed with Craig’s performance.

Read the review of No Time to Die here.

Lift: Disney Plus Hotstar

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Kavin and Bigil girl Amritha Aiyer’s thriller titled Lift is directed by Vineeth Varaprasad. The horror thriller features Kavin as an IT professional who gets stuck in a possessed elevator. Amritha plays the HR manager of the company where Kavin works, and she is not fond of the latter. One night, when Kavin’s character Guru takes the office lift to go to the parking lot, he realises he always ends up on the same floor. The mystery behind his experience forms the crux of the story. The film is a decent watch if you are not bothered by horror-thriller tropes.

Our recommendations

Bobby: ZEE5

It’s been 48 years that Bollywood classic Bobby hit cinema halls. The film is memorable for many reasons. It marked the Bollywood debut of Dimple Kapadia along with Rishi Kapoor. It also changed the cliched definition of Bollywood romances and showcased young, rebellious love. The film was a massive hit back in 1973 for its freshness and innocence, and made stars out of Kapadia and Kapoor. Lakshmikant-Pyarelal’s music added magic to the movie and songs like “Main Shayar Toh Nahi”, “Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate”, “Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho” and “Na Chahu Sona Chandi” enjoy a cult status till date.

Coraline: Google Play

Based on the novella by acclaimed author Neil Gaiman, Coraline is written and directed by Henry Selick. Indianexpress.com’s Anvita Singh, in her column Hollywood Rewind, writes how she is floored by the movie’s animation. “The animation is to die for. Its loveliness or authenticity can only be witnessed on screen, not described on paper,” she writes. She has also called the script of the film ‘spectacular’. So, if you are up for an animated movie, Coraline can be the perfect pick this weekend.