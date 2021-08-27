Break Point first look: Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi to reveal story of their partnership, see photo

The first look of ZEE5 docu-series Break Point was released on Friday. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari directorial traces the professional and personal partnership between India’s tennis veterans Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. It is touted to be a special behind-the-scenes narrative on the duo’s Wimbledon win in 1999.

The duo shared the poster on their individual Instagram handles with the caption, “We put Indian tennis on the map but walked away when we had the world at our feet. It’s time to finally hear the untold story of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.”

Speaking about Break Point, Leander Paes said in a statement, “I enjoyed this walk down memory lane shooting for Break Point. While Mahesh and my on-court partnership was widely covered, and our off-court chemistry was largely speculated. This is the first time that our fans will get to see and hear it all, first-hand.”

Mahesh Bhupathi added, “It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner. But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and at times blood and tears as well.”

Break Point was announced last month. It is the first time Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari have co-directed a project. The docu-series’ release date is yet to be announced.