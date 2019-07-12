BOSS trailer: Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge starrer leaves you with questions

The trailer of ALTBalaji’s latest offering BOSS – Baap of Special Services offers glimpses of the mystery thriller and leaves you thinking about its plot. The web series marks the digital debut of actors Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge.

KSG’s character Sudhir Kohli is smart enough to get what he wants out of people. Sagarika Ghatge is a tough cop Sakshi Ranjan from the Special Crime Branch. The initial few seconds of the trailer make the show look like a whodunnit drama with Sudhir and Sakshi trying to nab the killer. But later the plot thickens as we are introduced to a mystery within the mystery.

It looks like Karan’s character Sudhir has several layers to it. He is not what he pretends to be. The trailer raises several questions which will get answered on August 2 when the show starts streaming.

Watch the trailer of BOSS starring Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge

Talking about his character in BOSS – Baap of Special Services, Karan, who is currently seen on television as Mr Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, said, “I loved playing this multi-layered mysterious character and the actors I worked with are remarkably talented.”

Sagarika Ghatge, popular for her role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De, shared her excitement of playing a cop in the web series. “I am really excited to be a part of BOSS. The character of a cop always fascinated me and I really wanted to play something like this. I am glad that I got the chance to live this character and really thankful to ALTBalaji and Ekta Kapoor for giving me such a strong role to portray.”

Apart from the two lead actors, BOSS – Baap of Special Services also stars Gaurav Gera, Ayaz Khan, Tarun Mahilani and Dalljiet Kaur.