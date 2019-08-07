BOSS review: Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge’s show makes no sense, but still it isn’t bad

Sudhir Kohli (Karan Singh Grover) and Sakshi Ranjan (Sagarika Ghatge) are special crime branch officers assigned to bring down the crime rate in the city. While Sudhir has his ways with criminals and solves mysteries like nobody else, Sakshi is a street smart and no-nonsense officer who abides by the rules. The twist is Sudhir aka Keshav Khatri is a conman who has kidnapped the real Sudhir. He has joined the police force for personal reasons. And, Sakshi intends to reveal his identity.

This ten-episode series Boss – Baap of Special Services streaming on AltBalaji is a full-on masala entertainer. The hero (KSG) is a womaniser but is a pro at his job. His team is led by a good-looking lady officer (Ghatge) who has a problem with his ways of handling cases (he solves cases by getting into bed with the women involved).

Don’t expect Boss to be like any other thriller. It has minimal action and zero sense. But, for those who come back home from a tiring day at work and are looking for a brainless entertainer, this could be your cup of tea.

It takes Boss a couple of episodes to settle but KSG’s comic timing and suspense behind him turning into a conman make it an easy binge. Caught between his duty as a police officer and the search for his daughter, Karan manages to entertain and bring laughter with his ways of nabbing the murderers. His eccentric smirk reminds us of his Dr Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gaye. Sagarika Ghatge is as determined and fierce as she was in her Bollywood debut Chake De! India. You can see a bit of Preeti Sabharwal in Sakshi Ranjan. But apart from the lead cast, the other actors in the show seem to be auditioning for some episode of Crime Patrol.

Also, what I failed to comprehend was the necessity to show KSG’s sexual involvement with women related to his prime suspects. I understand you have the freedom to explore the big NOs of Indian entertainment (sexuality, religion and politics) and push the boundaries on digital platforms, but why unnecessarily exploit that freedom?

Verdict: Don’t watch ALTBalaji’s Boss: Baap of Special Services expecting it to be at par with the latest Indian web series that deal with the ‘police’, ‘special task force’ or ‘special crime branch’. Watch it for the pure joy of nonsensical humour.