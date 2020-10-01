Borat 2 trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen-starrer takes aim at Donald Trump’s America

Borat 2 arrives on October 23. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Just when you thought 2020 was as crazy as a year could be, Sacha Baron Cohen is back with the sequel to Borat.

The trailer for the second Borat film was released on Thursday. The film is titled Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, and the description says the full title is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the film’s title was Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

Apparently, the cultural learnings in Borat (2006) did not work. So it is time to deliver a prodigious bribe to the American regime to ‘make benefit’ Kazakhstan.

Either way, Sacha Baron Cohen is back in his famous (or infamous, depending on your opinion) Borat avatar. And the film looks absolutely uproarious.

As you can expect, all sorts of crazy, unbelievable and, um, politically incorrect things happen in the trailer. This time, Sacha takes direct aim at the American government under Donald Trump. At one point, he interrupts US Vice President Mike Pence’s speech while dressed as Trump. “Michael Penis, I brought the girl for you,” he says.

The first film had Sacha Baron Cohen disguised as a fictional Kazakh journalist getting Americans to say things on camera that they would not usually say. That is something of Sacha’s specialty.

The sequel looks more political and is releasing in time for the US presidential elections.

Borat 2 starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

