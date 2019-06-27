Booo Sabki Phategi first impression: When comedy turns tragedy

As I started watching the first episode of ALTBalaji’s latest series Booo Sabki Phategi, I knew what I was getting into. After all, how much can you expect from a series that is headlined by Tusshar Kapoor? Tusshar was once famous for being an actor who couldn’t act to save his life until Golmaal happened to him and watching a couple of episodes of Booo Sabki Phategi reminded me of those horrible days.

But it isn’t Tusshar alone who should be blamed for the atrocity called Booo Sabki Phategi. What surprised me is how all the cast and crew members got on board for this dated show that is low brow even for Sab TV. Everything, from the sets, cast, writing to the VFX is just patched together for the sake of making a show.

Booo is set in a haunted hotel where a bunch of friends decide to spend four days. The trailers claim this is a horror comedy but it is neither funny nor scary. The show’s cast leaves you amazed as actors like Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek indulge in humour that tries too hard to be Rohit Shetty-esque but ends up being quite Sajid Khan-esque. Mallika Sherawat plays the ghost called Haseena but she is not given any material to work with.

One character uses the ‘ch’ sound at the start of his words which makes words like ‘khudayi’ and ‘koodna’ mean something else altogether. At one point during the first episode, one character says, “Are you kidding me?” to which another character replies, “Maine tumhare bachche kab kiye? (When did I have your kids?).” All in all, the humour is immature even for pre-teens.

I have nothing against the so-called leave-your-brains-at-home comedies but this show is a sorry collection of WhatsApp forwards like “Dilli dilwaalo ki hai, toh London kiska hai? (This joke can’t be translated in English).”

With films like Stree and Golmaal Again, we know that horror comedy is a strong genre but Booo Sabki Phategi does not provide the laughs.

Bottom line: Watch Booo Sabki Phategi if you want to punish yourself.