8 titles that are our top picks this weekend

Things are not going well for the Indian cricket team in the third Test against England at Headingley. After the highs of Lord’s, it has been low so far, and the weekend could usher in further disappointment. To avoid that, why not indulge in something to take your mind off cricket? Here are some movies and show you can watch this weekend.

The Empire: Disney Plus Hotstar

Shabana Azmi plays the role of Babar’s grandmother in The Empire. Shabana Azmi plays the role of Babar’s grandmother in The Empire.

Set in the Mughal era, Mitakshara Kumar directorial The Empire is a visual extravaganza. But, its eight episodes feel a bit too much to take at one go. However, for those with an interest in history, this show could be a mildly interesting choice, given you get past the first couple of episodes. The Empire stars Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Aditya Seal and Rahul Dev, among others.

Read the review of The Empire here

Chehre: In cinemas

Rumy Jafry directorial Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. From the trailer, the film appeared to be an intriguing thriller with a strong star cast, but maybe the trailer was the best thing about the movie. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta called the movie’s plot “undercooked” and “stodgy”. Still, you can go and watch Chehre to once again cherish the experience of watching a film on the 70 mm screen.

Read the review of Chehre here

The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf: Netflix

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix) The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an animated movie that serves as the origin story of Geralt of Rivia’s grizzled mentor, Vesemir. According to indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat, “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is a win. It features superb storytelling, is based on a script that is full of twists, meaningful with moral dilemmas for its hero, and has great action and voice performances. Irrespective of whether you have seen the original series, you will enjoy this one.”

Read the review of The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf here

What If? Episode 3: Disney Plus Hotstar

What If…? streams on Disney Plus Hotstar in India. (Photo: Marvel Studios) What If…? streams on Disney Plus Hotstar in India. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The third episode of What If…? is all about the founder of the all-powerful Avengers, and former director of S.H.I.E.L.D, Agent Nick Fury, voiced by Samuel L Jackson. Indianexpress.com’s Anvita Singh, in her review of the episode, wrote, “On the whole, episode three is entertaining, but it feels too hurried on multiple occasions, which doesn’t give a chance to the viewer to sink their teeth into the show.”

Read the review of What If…? Episode 3 here

Boomika: Netflix

Boomika is streaming on Netflix. Boomika is streaming on Netflix.

Written and directed by Rathindran R Prasad, Boomika is an eco-horror thriller starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Vidhu, Pavel Navageethan, Madhuri, Surya Ganapathy, Ayaan Abhishek and Avantika Vandanapu. It is a decent watch for those who have been waiting to experience a full-length, terror-inducing horror film.

Read the review of Boomika here

The Green Knight: In Cinemas

The official synopsis of The Green Knight reads, “An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, ‘The Green Knight’ tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.”

Read the review of The Green Knight here

Our recommendations

Inglorious Basterds: Netflix

Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film Inglorious Basterds stars some of the most prominent names of American and European cinema. Indianexpress.com’s Anvita Singh, in her weekly column Hollywood Rewind, wrote, “The celebrated film is entirely a figment of Tarantino’s imagination, in which Hitler is killed by the film’s charismatic heroine. Now, that is one daring leap of fantasy for the filmmaker. It is a story where a heroine avenges her past and rescues her future, mostly on her own, all the while plotting the death of Adolf Hitler. If that doesn’t qualify as a fable of epic proportions, then what does?”

Read more: Inglourious Basterds: The Quentin Tarantino film that made Christoph Waltz an overnight star

Thaen: SonyLIV

Thaen is directed by Ganesh Vinayakan. Thaen is directed by Ganesh Vinayakan.

Director Ganesh Vinayakan’s Thaen revolves around a tribal community that is not ready to give up on its native village in exchange for a comfortable life in an urban settlement. The decision of the community’s people saves the jungles from falling into the hands of greedy corporates and criminal government officials. However, the determination of the handful of tribal people to protect the natural ecosystem that has fed and nurtured them for generations comes at a cost. Recommending the film, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Thaen puts several issues in perspective. Especially India’s staggering digital divide and how it keeps a massive population of the country from accessing vital and urgent resources of the government.”

Read more on Thaen here