Bombers review: An underdog story that suffers from sluggish pace and a predictable plot

On the surface, there is hardly any ingenuity to a film based on sports. The ending, no matter how late or early it arrives, is mostly known. The winner is known too. How hard you root for the winner then depends on how hard they make you root for them, how invested they make you feel in their struggle, how real their obstacles feel and ultimately how they manage to surprise you and feel vindicated at the end.

Advertising

Bombers, a six-episode series streaming on ZEE5, falters on this very account. The premise is simple. A community ground is on the verge of being usurped by a scheming minister (Anup Soni) and the only way it can be saved is if a home team (Bombers) proves its worth by playing and winning against a formidable opponent. But the team, as established in the beginning, is in shambles after a fatal accident. Few players succumbed to it and those who survived refuse to talk about it. One of the most celebrated players of the team Badol (an impressive Varun Mitra) is still fighting nightmares and, as a means of escape from it, is looking for a way to leave the city. Threatened with the possibility of losing the beloved ground, Badol’s plans get hampered, a new team is formed and a new coach is sought (a weary Ranvir Shorey).

Directed by Vishal Puria, the series is set in the quaint city of Chandannagar, West Bengal, a rather unusual choice but this is also where its originality ceases. If the setting appears jaded (think of Aaja Nachle in a different context), the execution comes across as infuriatingly predictable. The plot twists can be anticipated and obstacles positioned appear rehashed. An alcoholic, failed player (separated from his wife) decides to coach the team in order to seek redemption, the eleven members are cherry-picked to add diversity to the plot (one of them is shown to be brought up in a red light area, another is a son of a Bengali politician) and there are (rather forced) homosexual and a drug-riddled sub-plots. They seem extraneous and add nothing to the story. No character is shown in isolation and no struggle is explored. Their one-line background then ends up being their only identity and reference point.

What Bombers is seeking to achieve is clear: to coalesce a human story with an underdog narrative. But it seeks refuge in stereotypes on both the fronts. The result then is a re-telling of a tale we already know and hence feel little about. Their struggles fail to connect, their victories refuse to move. Even though the prospect of a second season is evident, the sluggish pace and the constant meandering of the first season makes it seem like the series is trying to tell too many stories and inadvertently failing to tell even one convincingly. The narrative style of using flashbacks — that could have lent an element of intrigue— further cripples the story for being used in such a stilted way. We never really know when the incidents are taking place, which further distances us from the characters and plot.

The problem with Bombers is not that it is trying to tell an extraordinary story in an ordinary way but that it is telling a story we already know in a voice we are all too familiar with. The underdogs always have our sympathy. Bombers fails to get them our attention.