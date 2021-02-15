Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt and Co. are in a battle for survival in Netflix series

Alankrita Shrivastava directed Netflix series Bombay Begums explores the dreams and desires of five women from different strata of society as they fight for survival in the Maximum City. The makers on Monday dropped its trailer, which is intriguing and exciting. Starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand, Bombay Begums premieres on Netflix on March 8.

Going by the trailer, the series revolves centrally around Pooja Bhatt’s character Rani, and how her life gets intertwined with the other four women – Lily, Fatima, Shai and Ayesha.

While Rani and Shai are trying to crack the step-mom-daughter relationship, Lily comes in the way after Rani hits her son in a road accident. Lily, a bar dancer, now asks Rani not just for money but also respect in society. In the midst of all this, Rani’s colleague, Fatima is struggling to find a balance between her work and career, while her husband (played by Vivek Gomber) dreams of having a child. Ayesha, who works at Rani’s office, is also trying to make her way through the professional ladder, even if it means compromising with her beliefs.

The trailer of Bombay Begums depicts how the five women shatter societal norms and patriarchy, as they set out to win in their careers, love life and relationships.

Written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Bombay Begums also stars Danish Husain, Rahul Bose, Imaad Shah and Nauheed Cyrusi.

Talking about the series, Alankrita Shrivastava earlier said in a statement, “Bombay Begums is a story about Indian women that I hope women in India, and across the world will connect with. The series explores the complex journey of working Indian women who are ambitious for power and success, but have many other battles to fight too. It’s the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams – sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled.”

She added, “It’s the story of glass ceilings shattered, and also of the hearts broken in the process. I have tried to create a world that reflects the realities of urban working women. I hope audiences relate to the characters and find pieces of their own journey reflected in the story. I am excited and proud that Bombay Begums is coming on Netflix on the occasion of International Women’s Day.”