Web series Bombay Begums to stream on Netflix

Bombay Begums is helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee. (Photo: Netflix) Bombay Begums is helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee. (Photo: Netflix)

Starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand, Netflix series Bombay Begums will stream on Netflix.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame and Bornila Chatterjee, Bombay Begums follows five women as they strive to find their truth.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Five women across generations wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India. As glass ceilings are shattered, and hearts are broken, difficult choices have to be made. And as each woman strives to find her own truth, they find in each other an unexpected understanding, and the sliver of a bond.”

In a chat on The Indian Express’ Facebook page, Alankrita had earlier said, “For decades, cinema was about men and by men. Women had no role to play or were not even taking the story forward. Women played such stereotypical characters. Either they were pious or vixens. The whole universe of women has not been explored. There is so much to explore in women’s life. I don’t have an issue with being labelled, but it is not fair because as a woman, we are free to tell stories that we want. Like we don’t ask men, we should not ask women.”

Apart from Bombay Begums, Alankrita Shrivastava’s film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar, will also stream on Netlfix.

