BoJack Horseman to end with season 6

Adult animated sitcom BoJack Horseman is set to ride off into the sunset.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix on Friday revealed that the sixth season would be the last of the critically-acclaimed comedy from creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

The sixth season will air in two parts with the first due October 25 and the final run streaming on January 31, 2020.

As per sources, Bob-Waksberg plotted season six as a conclusion to the story of a washed-up 1990s sitcom star from Horsin’ Around (voiced by Will Arnett) navigating life with his human sidekick, Todd (Aaron Paul), and feline agent, Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris).

The show narrates the story of a depressed alcoholic horse called BoJack (Arnett).

The official Twitter account of the series also shared the news and dropped the trailer for sixth and final season.

if you asked me 6 yrs ago how i thought id be rmembered id have probably said that horse from horsin around but here we are season 6 on @netflix the 2 part final season before i hit the dusty trail aka runyon dont make plans oct 25 or jan31 bc youre watching me and feeling feels pic.twitter.com/PbVBLdfXP6 — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) September 27, 2019

BoJack Horseman also voice features Alison Brie and Paul F Tompkins.

The news comes nearly a year after the fifth season opened to favourable reviews.