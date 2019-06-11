Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio in talks with BBC for season 2

Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio on Monday said he is in talks with the BBC for a second season.

The British television series starring Richard Madden, aired on BBC in UK and on Netflix globally.

“We’re in talks. We’re going through the logistics of it. There’s no real update now,” Mercurio told a keynote session at the Banff World Media Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he also confirmed that BBC has not officially greenlit the second season of the terror drama.

Mercurio said he was surprised that the first season of Bodyguard was among the BBC’s biggest TV shows of 2018.

“I know there’s an adage that your failure should be surprising. But the level of success was surprising,” he added.

Bodyguard revolves around war veteran David Budd played by Madden, who joins London’s Metropolitan Police Service and is assigned with the duty of protecting controversial politician-home secretary Right Honourable Julia Montague MP, played by Keeley Hawes. He is torn between his duties and beliefs, dealing with Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the same time.