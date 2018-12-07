Bobby Simha makes his web series debut with Vella Raja

Bobby Simha, who is awaiting the release of Rajinikanth’s Petta, has made his debut in the digital space with web series Vella Raja, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures that had bankrolled Maanagaram and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. The actor plays a drug kingpin Deva from North Chennai in the series.

Also starring Parvatii Nair, Gayathrie Shankar and Kaali Venkat in important roles, Amazon Prime Video’s first ever Tamil series, premiering today, will be available exclusively for Prime members with Telugu and Hindi language dubbing.

Directed by Guhan Seniyappan of Sawaari fame, Vella Raja revolves around the lives of characters who land up in trouble while staying at a lodge. How Deva (Bobby Simha) saves himself without getting caught by the police and his rivals forms the rest of the story.

Guhan told indianexpress.com, “The advantage of a web series is that there is scope to flesh out the characters and situations better. Besides, the platform gives directors a lot of freedom to experiment. With Vella Raja, I can assure that you can expect a dose of twists and turns. A feature film’s length wouldn’t do justice to this.”

On his part, Bobby Simha said, “To me, content matters — irrespective of whether it is cinema or web series. Vella Raja has a terrific premise, and I play a character with negative shades. Though my looks in this one may resemble ‘Assault Sethu’ (the one I played in Jigarthanda), both are different.”

SR Prabhu of Dream Warrier Pictures added, “Web series is a great way to entertain the audience and keep them coming back for more. The challenge is to churn out good content in a consistent way and keep the viewer hooked as the Internet is full of options. There wasn’t much difference in the way the series was shot. Our actors were given caravans like how it usually happens for feature films. We are looking to generate quality web series in future, too. ”