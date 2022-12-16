scorecardresearch
Bobby Deol wraps shoot of Shlok – The Desi Sherlock: ‘Had a wonderful time working with the A-team’

Bobby Deol's spy thriller, which started shooting in September, also marks the acting debut of singer Ananya Birla.

Bobby DeolBobby Deol will be seen in Kunal Kohli directorial Shlok. (Photo: Instagram/bobbydeol)
Actor Bobby Deol on Friday finished filming for director Kunal Kohli’s next feature Shlok – The Desi Sherlock. Deol shared the news of the film wrap on his Instagram account.

“And it’s a wrap for #Shlok Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I’ve worked with,” he posted.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

 

Also Read |Hema Malini wishes ‘love of my life’ Dharmendra on 87th birthday; Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol share pictures from family album. See here

The spy thriller, which started shooting in September, also marks the acting debut of singer Ananya Birla.

Besides Shlok, Bobby Deol will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, Abbas-Mustan’s Penthouse and the third season of series Aashram.

