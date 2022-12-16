Bobby Deol wraps shoot of Shlok – The Desi Sherlock: ‘Had a wonderful time working with the A-team’

Friday, Dec 16, 2022
Actor Bobby Deol on Friday finished filming for director Kunal Kohli’s next feature Shlok – The Desi Sherlock. Deol shared the news of the film wrap on his Instagram account.
“And it’s a wrap for #Shlok Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I’ve worked with,” he posted.
The spy thriller, which started shooting in September, also marks the acting debut of singer Ananya Birla.
Besides Shlok, Bobby Deol will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, Abbas-Mustan’s Penthouse and the third season of series Aashram.