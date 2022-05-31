Bobby Deol on Aashram Season 3: ‘Baba Nirala has lost his mind…’

Bobby Deol is all set to return as ‘Bhagwan’ Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha-directed MX Player series Aashram Season 3.

Ahead of its premiere, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video of the show, in which Bobby speaks at length about the character arc of ‘Bhagwan’ Baba Nirala, audience’s reaction to his character, and his experience playing the self-proclaimed godman.

In the video, Bobby said, “I really enjoyed playing my character this time, even more than last time, because you see him losing his control, his grip over what he is, and showing the real side of himself, of what he really wants.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Bobby Deol also revealed why he found Baba Nirala so interesting. He said, “In this season, you will see him becoming a megalomaniac. He starts believing he’s the first and last word for everything. He has lost his mind, his hunger for power has reached to another level. I think that makes him even more interesting.”

Also Read | Cinema is not just about heroism: Bobby Deol

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Ek Badnaam Aashram revolves around the megalomaniac baba, who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry adversary. He believes to be above all and thinks he’s God. The power of Aashram is at its peak. This ‘badnaam’ Aashram continues to exploit women, indulge in the drug trade and control the politics of the town. On the other hand, Pammi is having sleepless nights to seek revenge from Bhagwaan Nirala. Will Ujagar Singh be able to help Pammi seek justice and expose the ‘badnaam’ Aashram?”

Conceived and helmed by Prakash Jha, Aashram Season 3 will premiere on June 3 on MX Player.