Monday, August 17, 2020
Aashram trailer: Of godmen and blind faith

Bobby Deol's first web series Aashram will begin streaming on MX Player from August 28.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: August 17, 2020 9:30:24 pm
AashramBobby Deol's web series Aashram will stream on MX Player.

The trailer of Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram dropped on Monday. And by the looks of it, the web series seems like a compelling suspense-drama about the country’s exploitative godmen.

Bobby, who makes his web series debut with the Prakash Jha directorial, plays god-man Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, who enjoys a global following.

The trailer begins with establishing Baba Nirala, who bears resemblance with the controversial Indian god-man and mystic Osho. It also shows Babaji and his ashram being questioned for corrupt practices.

Bankrolled by Prakash Jha, the nine-part series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha and Rajeev Siddhartha in pivotal roles.

Aashram will begin streaming on MX Player from August 28.

