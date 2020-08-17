Aashram trailer: Of godmen and blind faith

Bobby Deol's web series Aashram will stream on MX Player.

The trailer of Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram dropped on Monday. And by the looks of it, the web series seems like a compelling suspense-drama about the country’s exploitative godmen.

Bobby, who makes his web series debut with the Prakash Jha directorial, plays god-man Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, who enjoys a global following.

The trailer begins with establishing Baba Nirala, who bears resemblance with the controversial Indian god-man and mystic Osho. It also shows Babaji and his ashram being questioned for corrupt practices.

Bankrolled by Prakash Jha, the nine-part series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha and Rajeev Siddhartha in pivotal roles.

Aashram will begin streaming on MX Player from August 28.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd