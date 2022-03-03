Bloody Brothers trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub promise an engaging crime thriller

The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming show Bloody Brothers is out. It is an adaptation of the Scottish mystery thriller, Guilt. Led by talents like Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub, the show is directed by Saathiya fame Shaad Ali.

The over two-minute long trailer has all the tropes of a thriller — a road accident, a dead body, two killers, an investigator, a lot of manipulations, and various other characters who get entangled in a web of lies as the story progresses. While from the trailer, Bloody Brothers may look like many other crime thrillers on various OTT platforms, it is Ahlawat and Ayyub who catch your attention. The two stars, who play brothers on the show, seem to have created magic with their acting prowess. Tina Desai, Satish Kaushik, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, and Shruti Seth, among others, also star in the series.

Director Shaad Ali promised that this kind of story of two brothers hasn’t been told in the Indian cinema yet. “Jaggi (Ahlawat) and Daljeet (Ayyub) share a twisted camaraderie and this stark personality difference brings out the dark comedy in situations so beautifully,” he said.

The official description of the show reads, “Driving home late one night, two brothers, Jaggi & Daljeet run over an old man. Laying the body back in the Old man’s house they feel they have covered their tracks but when people suspect, the brothers’ lives falls apart. What follows is a tale of twist and turns. They realise they can trust no one. Will the Bloody Brothers get themselves out of this bhasad?”

Jaideep Ahlawat feels the audience will like the camaraderie of the two brothers in Bloody Brothers. He said, “What I love about the series is the way even tense situations are dealt with in a satirical manner.” Zeeshan Ayyub loved shooting for the show at the scenic locations of Ooty. “Bloody Brothers has been one of the most gratifying projects of my life. The camaraderie we shared off screen can be seen on-screen and I hope that viewers enjoy this ride,” the actor said in a statement.

Bloody Brothers will start streaming on ZEE5 from March 18.