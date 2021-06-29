Blackpink’s Rosé is first guest on The Sea I Desire, reality show featuring Lee Dong Wook-Lee Ji Ah

The Sea I Desire has been amping up the anticipation ever since it was announced. A new teaser for the variety program just dropped, and it stars Blackpink’s Rosé. The show is a new ‘healing’ program, where the K celebrities will perform and prepare homemade dishes for guests at their own seaside bar. The cast includes Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun and Lee Ji Ah among others.

Lee Dong Wook, who plays the role of a bartender in the series, has shown great enthusiasm in crafting homemade cocktails for the guests and served many glasses of Makgeolli. Lee Dong Wook said, “I always wanted to reside near the seaside. Making drinks, performing music, making good memories for the guest will all be new experiences for me, so I wanted to give it a shot.” He said that one of his favourite moments was watching the beautiful sunset and filming in the middle of the heavy rain. Lee Dong Wook became a household name after his role as the Grim Reaper in Guardian: The Lonely God. His popularity increased manifold after he acted in the supernatural fantasy, Tale Of The Nine Tailed.

He said that he hopes he looks more relaxed in this show, than when he is actually acting. “We don’t have a script or setting. When we wake up in the morning, we naturally gather in the kitchen and do our work. We cook when we are hungry, work hard in the bar when we need to and go to sleep when tired. I hope I look more relaxed compared to when I am acting.”

In the teaser for the show, we see Lee Ji Ah at a presentation, and then cut to Kim Go Eun at the beach. In the final clips of the teaser, the cast just enjoys the sea breeze. While the show might not be available on Netflix yet, you can always catch it on Rakuten Viki. The show airs on June 29, 5:30pm IST.