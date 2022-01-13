scorecardresearch
Blackpink’s Jisoo makes Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae-in her muse, fans hope they become a couple in real life

Blackpink's Jisoo took some photos of her Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae-in, that left many speculating about their friendship.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 13, 2022 2:23:53 pm
Jung Hae-inJung Hae-in and Jisoo in Snowdrop (Photo: JTBC poster)

Snowdrop actor Jung Hae-in shared some photos of himself in a suit on Instagram. In the caption, he revealed that it was taken by his co-star and Blackpink member, Jisoo. Within minutes, fans flooded the comment section with hearts and speculation on whether the two are actually in a relationship. While the ratings of their show Snowdrop have been fluctuating in South Korea, the chemistry between the two hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans. However, others noted that they shared a very ‘sweet’ friendship.

One fan wrote, “Please become a couple in real life!” While another wrote, “This ship is sailing!” A third wrote, “Couple goals right there!”

Also Read |Blackpink: When Jisoo’s 30-second ad with Lee Min Ho was as good as a heartbreaking K drama, watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 정해인 (@holyhaein)

This isn’t the only photo he has shared that was taken by the Blackpink member. He had posted another one previously, with the same caption.

Snowdrop is a historical drama that revolves around the crucial year 1987, which included the June 1987 Democracy Movement, a mass protest that forced the dictatorial government in South Korea to hold fair elections. Elections were finally held in December 1987, ending the authoritarian Fifth Republic Of Korea, and the creation of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea. Jung Hae-in plays Lim Soo-ho, who is discovered by Young-Ro (Jisoo), covered in blood. She hides him in her college dormitory, only to realise that there is more to him than he lets on. Soon, a relationship begins between the two, in the backdrop of political unrest.

