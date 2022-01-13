Blackpink’s Jisoo makes Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae-in her muse, fans hope they become a couple in real life

Snowdrop actor Jung Hae-in shared some photos of himself in a suit on Instagram. In the caption, he revealed that it was taken by his co-star and Blackpink member, Jisoo. Within minutes, fans flooded the comment section with hearts and speculation on whether the two are actually in a relationship. While the ratings of their show Snowdrop have been fluctuating in South Korea, the chemistry between the two hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans. However, others noted that they shared a very ‘sweet’ friendship.

One fan wrote, “Please become a couple in real life!” While another wrote, “This ship is sailing!” A third wrote, “Couple goals right there!”

This isn’t the only photo he has shared that was taken by the Blackpink member. He had posted another one previously, with the same caption.

Snowdrop is a historical drama that revolves around the crucial year 1987, which included the June 1987 Democracy Movement, a mass protest that forced the dictatorial government in South Korea to hold fair elections. Elections were finally held in December 1987, ending the authoritarian Fifth Republic Of Korea, and the creation of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea. Jung Hae-in plays Lim Soo-ho, who is discovered by Young-Ro (Jisoo), covered in blood. She hides him in her college dormitory, only to realise that there is more to him than he lets on. Soon, a relationship begins between the two, in the backdrop of political unrest.