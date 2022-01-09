Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in mourn their late Snowdrop co-star Kim Mi Soo: ‘My beloved…’

Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in took to Instagram to remember their late Snowdrop co-star Kim Mi Soo, who suddenly passed away, recently. Jisoo and Jung Hae-in shared photos of their time together.

Jisoo posted several photos featuring Kim Mi Soo from the sets. Kim Mi Soo played the role of Jisoo’s roommate in the show. Jisoo wrote, “My beloved Room 207.” Jung Hae In posted several photos without any caption. Fans expressed their heartfelt condolences and wrote, “Stay strong, Snowdrop team. We are all proud of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Shortly after the news of her death broke, her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news and requested fans and the media to refrain from spreading rumours and speculative reports. The statement added that the actor’s family is currently in a state of shock and grief-stricken by the loss. “We are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news,” the statement read. The cause of death has not been revealed as yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 정해인 (@holyhaein)

Kim Mi Soo starred in several dramas including Hellbound, Memorials and her final appearance was in Snowdrop, which is currently airing.