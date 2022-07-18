Blackpink Jennie spotted in The Weeknd’s HBO series The Idol trailer with Lily Rose-Depp, excited Blinks say ‘she’s coming to Hollywood’

HBO released the new trailer for the series, The Idol, which stars The Weeknd, Lily Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe, and Blackpink’s Jennie. The show is produced by ‘Euphoria’ producer Sam Levinson and chronicles the story of a rising pop star in Hollywood who becomes entangled in a rather scandalous relationship. The teaser was shared during The Weeknd’s tour ‘After Hours’.

While Blackpink’s agency has not confirmed Jennie’s casting as yet, Blinks spotted Jennie in the first teaser for the series.

Fans were excited and trended Jennie on Twitter. One wrote, “Jennie in the idol, still feels like a dream!” Another wrote, “From Kdrama to American drama series real quick. JENNIE IN THE IDOL!” A third added, “Jennie is coming to Hollywood!”

Blinks have been waiting with bated breath for Blackpink to make their much-anticipated comeback. The group, who released their last album in 2020, have been busy with other projects, solo albums and being ambassadors for fashion brands. According to a representative from YG Entertainment, they’re in the final stages of recording their upcoming album.

“A lot of music that is Blackpink-esque has been completed with much effort over a long period of time,” the statement read. “In order to expand Blackpink’s emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback. Furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow.” Blackpink’s Jisoo had also mentioned that she wanted to come back with music quickly.