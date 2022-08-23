scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Blackpink’s Jennie gives ‘villain vibes’ as she shares sauna with Lily Rose-Depp in new The Idol teaser, watch

Blackpink Jennie will star in the new show, The Idol, which features Lily Rose-Depp, Dan Levy and Hank Azaria among others.

BlackpinkBlackpink's Jennie in The Idol (Photo: HBO)

Blackpink’s Jennie has received more screen-time in the latest teaser for The Idol, which also stars Lily Rose-Depp. The show has been touted as the ‘sleaziest Hollywood story’ ever, and is produced by Euphoria producer Sam Levinson. The series chronicles the story of a rising pop star in Hollywood who becomes entangled in a rather scandalous relationship with a club owner, who also happens to be the leader of a secret cult.

In the new teaser that has practically the same elements of Euphoria, including scenes of gratuitous sex and alcohol, we got to see  Jennie sharing a sauna with Lily and later goes for a rave party with her. Many fans are convinced that she might be playing the antagonist in the show. One wrote, “I’m so excited to watch The Idol. I can’t wait to see Jennie’s acting and of course the whole cast’s acting as well.” Another added, “If Jennie’s character is turning out to be a main villain, I’m defending her.”

Also Read |When Blackpink’s Jennie helped Jisoo with English, made emotional speech to Lisa in Thai: ‘You’re my baby sister’

A third added, “Can’t wait to see Jennie acting and it feels like she will be an antagonist, I LOVED IT! Whe will you drop it HBO??? we need to know!!!!!” The show also features Hank Azaria and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, among others.

Meanwhile, Jennie has much to celebrate as Blackpink’s much-awaited comeback has been breaking new records. On August 19, the popular band returned with their release single, Pink Venom, which earned over 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours. This is not only the group’s biggest music video debut ever, but has also also earned a spot in the top three 24-hour music video debuts in YouTube history.

The song has been sweeping iTunes charts and debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50. The band, which includes Jisoo, Rose and Lisa, will perform at the 2022 MTV Music Awards and their second studio album, Born Pink will release on September 16.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:17:35 pm
