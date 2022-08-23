Blackpink’s Jennie has received more screen-time in the latest teaser for The Idol, which also stars Lily Rose-Depp. The show has been touted as the ‘sleaziest Hollywood story’ ever, and is produced by Euphoria producer Sam Levinson. The series chronicles the story of a rising pop star in Hollywood who becomes entangled in a rather scandalous relationship with a club owner, who also happens to be the leader of a secret cult.
In the new teaser that has practically the same elements of Euphoria, including scenes of gratuitous sex and alcohol, we got to see Jennie sharing a sauna with Lily and later goes for a rave party with her. Many fans are convinced that she might be playing the antagonist in the show. One wrote, “I’m so excited to watch The Idol. I can’t wait to see Jennie’s acting and of course the whole cast’s acting as well.” Another added, “If Jennie’s character is turning out to be a main villain, I’m defending her.”
A third added, “Can’t wait to see Jennie acting and it feels like she will be an antagonist, I LOVED IT! Whe will you drop it HBO??? we need to know!!!!!” The show also features Hank Azaria and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, among others.
Meanwhile, Jennie has much to celebrate as Blackpink’s much-awaited comeback has been breaking new records. On August 19, the popular band returned with their release single, Pink Venom, which earned over 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours. This is not only the group’s biggest music video debut ever, but has also also earned a spot in the top three 24-hour music video debuts in YouTube history.
Subscriber Only Stories
The song has been sweeping iTunes charts and debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50. The band, which includes Jisoo, Rose and Lisa, will perform at the 2022 MTV Music Awards and their second studio album, Born Pink will release on September 16.
Top News
Latest News
Blackpink’s Jennie gives ‘villain vibes’ as she shares sauna with Lily Rose-Depp in new The Idol teaser, watch
Abhishek Parakkat: A young digital star with bold business goals
BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s family hints at foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal
Explained: Why is Haryana govt’s merger plan for its schools facing opposition?
NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling
Disputed Karnataka shrine: State govt works out a joint Hindu, Muslim panel
Little star with a massive glow: Sayesha Singh is trending with her Instagram reels
Jamia Millia Islamia extends admission deadline for distance, online courses
Malaysia top court upholds ex-PM Najib’s graft conviction
Robbers attack employees at petrol pump in Pune’s Narhe, flee with Rs 20k
When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, he couldn’t handle flops: ‘Dimple thought I had gone insane’
WHO shares nutrition tips ‘to reduce your risk of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer’
Newsmaker | Congress’s Ludhiana lynchpin, Bharat Bhushan Ashu a controversy magnet
Decoding KK’s most loved songs on his birth anniversary: He didn’t want to sing Tadap Tadap, how his natural voice got him Sach Keh Raha
Terrorism charges, contempt proceedings: Why Imran Khan is in the middle of Pakistan’s political storm