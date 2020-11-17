Black Widows trailer: Of three women reclaiming agency from abusive husbands

Black Widows will stream on ZEE5.

The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming series Black Widows, the official adaptation of Finnish show Mustat lesket, dropped on Tuesday, giving a sneak peek into the battles of three women trying to rise against years of oppression.

Black Widows stars Swastika Mukherjee, Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Parambrata, Raima Sen and Sharad Kelkar.

The trailer shows three friends Kavita (Shamita), Jayati (Swastika) and Veera (Mona) plan the murder of their respective husbands to put an end to the unending domestic violence they are subjected to.

Just when they begin to move on in life – to healthier, better relationships – the ghost of the crime catches up as an investigation is set up to find the murderers of their late husbands. This is when Parambrata makes an entry as an investigative officer.

Swastika Mukherjee, who looks in fine form if one goes by the trailer, said that she was thrilled to have been a part of a show, where women didn’t need to be saved by men.

She said, “Given the international reputation of the show, the team has put their heart and soul to create something quite extraordinary. The three widows will slap patriarchy and set their own rules and celebrate their new freedom. Rest assured, it is not your ordinary women-centric drama and we don’t need men to save us. These are strong powerful women putting an end to their dark past and blossoming into a new life.”

While the cast seems like the strongest aspect of the show, the trailer ends up revealing the whole story without leaving anything to the viewer’s imagination. Also, the production quality weakens the trailer’s impact.

Mustat lesket is the 2014 Finnish TV series, which has served as the source of eight international adaptations including Black Widows. It was about three women, who are unhappy because their husbands were criminals.

Black Widows will premiere on ZEE5 on December 18.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd