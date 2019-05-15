Black Mirror Season 5 trailer: Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie star in the dystopian drama

Black Mirror is returning to Netflix with the fifth season, and the trailer of the latest installment is out. Unlike the last two seasons that were made after the show was taken over by Netflix, this one will have only three episodes, the format which was followed in the initial three seasons.

The trailer shows bits and pieces from the three stories. We will also see Miley Cyrus in one of the stories this year. Anthony Mackie, of Avengers fame, and Topher Grace, of That 70s Show fame, also star in the dystopian drama.

Black Mirror is an anthology science fiction series that primarily focuses on the adverse effects of technology. The dystopian future shown in Black Mirror episodes sometimes bears a close resemblance to real life as well. The series has been created by Charlie Brooker.

Watch the trailer of Black Mirror Season 5 here:

In 2018, Netflix users experienced an interactive film titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The decision making in the film was left up to the audience as they had to choose the character’s actions, from what he wants for breakfast to whether or not he should kill his father, the actions decided the final outcome of the story. Bandersnatch was written by Brooker.

Black Mirror Season 4 premiered in 2017 on Netflix and featured six episodes. It was reported that the production of Bandersnatch delayed the making of the fifth season of the show.

Black Mirror Season 5 premieres on June 5.