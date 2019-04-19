Biswa Kalyan Rath: We wanted Shweta Tripathi in Laakhon Mein Ek from day one

Laakhon Mein Ek 2 has received a positive response from the audience for its hard-hitting story and spectacular performances. Starring Shweta Tripathi, the eight-episode series deals with the life of a young doctor and the challenges she faces when she is asked to conduct a cataract surgery camp in a small village. The Amazon Prime original has been created by Biswa Kalyan Rath.

An ex-IITian, Biswa rose to fame with his stand-up comedy acts and the hilarious ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ that he did with Kanan Gill. The funnyman ventured into writing with the first season of Laakhon Mein Ek, that was loosely based on his own life.

In this exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Biswa shared that the theme for season two remains the same. “It’s about ordinary people fighting extraordinarily,” he said.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

While IIT has been your home ground, what made you write the story of a doctor. And were there any challenges?

Every kid in our country either wants to become an engineer or a doctor. Since we already focussed on an engineering student, we realised that it would almost look the same if we did something on their training period. So we chose to focus on a medical student’s first job. And you rightly said that it’s not home ground and hence we had to do a lot of research for the show.

Why did you choose Shweta Tripathi for the part?

I don’t know how to explain this, but from the very first day, we had only Shweta in our mind. Her dates were not available. We even used her picture as a reference while on a hunt for someone else. We always knew this is what we wanted. Something just falls in place and nothing else matters then.

While you have a funny on-screen avatar, you write serious stories. How do you create a balance?

Honestly, I don’t. It’s quite a struggle actually. Many people don’t know but I wanted to become popular so that I could sell my books. It was a dumb idea but I wanted to get people’s attention by making them laugh and then give them all the serious stuff (laughs). But it’s not just me but our writer Abhishek Sengupta has also contributed a lot to the show. His dad is a doctor and somewhere an inspiration.

Do you draw inspiration from your childhood and the people around you while writing these stories?

Of course, there’s nothing else that you can write about. When you are working with writers, their inspiration and emotions come a lot from their upbringing. I find comfort in writing shows based on a rural backdrop for that’s the area where I have grown up. I feel that I know the world of the two or three-tier cities.

While working on the show, were you always clear that it will be on a digital platform?

I am a 2000 per cent believer of the web. We have people watching content on their phone all the time. Even when we did the first season of Laakhon Mein Ek, I knew that this would be on the web. And that was like four years back. I think it’s a great medium to tell stories without any interference and it reaches to every corner of the world.

The tag line of the show states ‘Not all superheroes come with capes’. What’s your take on the same?

I think it’s very accurate. When you make the hero too big, everything is just a spectacle around. But when a hero is just like you, very relatable, it inspires you to make that choice. And only better choices can help us build a better society.