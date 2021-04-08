Bisaat trailer: Vikram Bhatt directed whodunnit is loaded with twists and turns

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is back to doing what his fans love him for – giving us another thriller, this time a murder mystery titled Bisaat. The makers of the MX Original Series released its trailer on Thursday. One look at it, and we know it has Bhatt’s signature style of storytelling written all over it, complete with twists, suspense and a riveting plot.

Starring Sandeepa Dhar, Omkar Kapoor, Khalid Siddiqui, Jia Mustafa, Leena Jumani, Coral Bhamra, Ashmita Bakshi, Trishaan Maini and Tanvi Thakker, the eight episode series revolves around psychiatrist Kiyana Verma, who’s out to help her patient Radhika, after the latter complains of an abusive marriage. Soon enough, Kiyana finds herself caught in a mayhem when Radhika’s husband and business tycoon Yash Kapoor gets murdered, and she becomes the main suspect. What follows is a string of blackmails, revelations and a game of chase.

Speaking about helming the whodunnit, Vikram Bhatt said, “Thriller, as a genre, has always captivated me as a viewer which is why I often tend to portray that on screen. As a storyteller, I enjoy cranking the tension up to its maximum and have audiences engrossed in the journey of my characters. Bisaat is a tricky game that involves exposés, high stakes and emotional wreckage that promises to have you expecting the unexpected. The cast has done a fabulous job and I hope to work with each of them again.”

Sandeepa Dhar added, “How can one say no to working with Vikram sir? His style of storytelling has so much panache and his narratives spin a twisted web of lies, deceit, and desperation that really shines on screen. This role required a lot of preparation and for someone who is always charged and ready to go, I had to imbibe a sense of acute calmness for Dr Kiyana’s role. I worked on my demeanor for a month before we started shoot and it’s been a great learning curve.”

Bisaat will begin streaming on MX Player from April 15.