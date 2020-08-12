Bipasha Basu on Dangerous: Vikram Bhatt’s stories have a lot of twists which is very entertaining

Bipasha Basu plays an investigating officer in MX Exclusive, Dangerous. (Photo: PR Handout) Bipasha Basu plays an investigating officer in MX Exclusive, Dangerous. (Photo: PR Handout)

“I’m a big fan of investigative stories and I was excited to play a detective,” shared Bipasha Basu as she geared up to talk about her digital debut Dangerous. The MX Exclusive stars Bipasha and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover in lead roles. It has been written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel.

Dangerous revolves around Aditya Dhanraj (Karan), whose life changes when his wife Dia gets kidnapped. Adding to the drama is Karan’s former lover Neha (Bipasha) who is investigating the case. As Neha delves deeper, she realises there’s more to this than meets the eye.

The thriller also features Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri and Nitin Arora. The film, which will stream in parts on MX Player, will release on July 14.

During an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Bipasha got candid about reuniting with husband Karan Singh Grover onscreen after five years. She also spoke on trusting Vikram Bhatt for writing convincing thrillers and stepping into the digital space.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How dangerous is Dangerous?

It’s not as dangerous as the pandemic (laughs). You are pretty safe when you watch it, you’ll be entertained. The thriller genre is anyway so exciting to watch because you are not only watching it, but also guessing. That’s the most exciting part because the audience gets to participate in the story. That’s why I’ve always been a fan of thrillers and have done a lot of thrillers. This is going to be quite dangerous, in a fun way!

Your character in Dangerous is struggling between an emotional past and a professional duty in the present. Tell us more.

Neha is an excellent cop, she’s intelligent, hardworking and professional. But there is a side to every woman where she wants to have her own little life with her lover. So like every woman, even Neha wants an emotional anchor in her life. The conflict is such that she comes across her ex-lover and that brings a lot of chaos in her life.

Vikram Bhatt’s Raaz was a game-changer for you. How is it coming back to his projects?

Stories written by Vikram have a lot of twists and turns which is very entertaining. He understands the pulse of a woman. That’s what I appreciate about him. There’s no plan that I have to work with him. It just happens. If I like something, I do it, and every experience with him has been good. Also, I worked with Bhushan Patel in Alone and I thought he’s a very able director for thrillers.

Dangerous was initially a film. Now it is having a digital release in parts. How do you see the development?

I’m happy that we have so many platforms today. The hard work of so many people won’t go waste and we won’t be waiting for the film theaters to reopen. People can still be entertained on web and our work can also be seen.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in a still from Dangerous. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in a still from Dangerous.

When you and Karan last worked together in Alone, you guys weren’t married. And now, you two have been married for over 4 years. Has your working relationship changed?

During Alone, I met Karan for the first time. We were getting to know each other and becoming friends. We started seeing each other only after the film. This time, the dynamics were completely different. Now we are married. He is a complete dreamer and I’m a realist. So we complement each other. Sometimes on the set I had to tell him, don’t run around so much, let me focus. When I’m working, I like my own time and space, he respects that. He knows I’m different at work and I’m not gonna change that, even for my partner.

He’s very happy doing everything with me but I was very clear after Alone that I won’t pick up a project because it has you. So when he signed Dangerous, he wanted me to hear it but I was not interested. I wanted to chill for a long time after marriage. But so many people forced me to read the script. Finally, I did it and I liked it and I said I’m on. I told him it has nothing to do with you, it’s because I like the script.

You’ve been part of some great thrillers. But did you ever feel typecast in this genre?

I’ve been lucky to do all kinds of genres. I would say thrillers are a bit larger than life, that’s why they are remembered more. But, as an actor, I am completely satiated with my appetite for trying new things. Now, there’s web which is a completely new zone, where I want to do some interesting series. There’s another aspect of an actor which can be brought out here, which doesn’t stick to a two-hour graph like films. You have to do that for a couple of seasons or episodes. that’s a lot of content and a lot of scope as an actor.

Have you ever felt bad about a film not doing well? I believe Aatma (2013) was a good movie.

Films are made for business. We, as creative people are making creative content that needs to release on the right day and right time, with the right promotions, there are a lot of technicalities. A lot of factors go into making a film successful. For me, a lot of films might not have been box-office blockbusters, but I’ve been very happy with the content, Aatma being one of them.

Is making a digital debut an obvious progression for actors today?

Doing anything difficult is exciting for an actor because now, India is ready for it. The kind of stories that are coming on the web are very new. There’s no particular censorship going on and you can make what you want to with the character, there’s no limitation. So it’s a good time for the makers, actors and creators. So many actors have got so much good work because of the digital platform and that’s amazing.

Fans love your and Karan’s #monkeylove. How did that name come up?

Karan is like a monkey who hangs from everything, who rolls on the ground. He’s like a Mowgli. He never thinks about money or what house to buy. He’s a very different person. He loves everything. Though initially, I used to think he’s a weird guy, but now I know that’s the most beautiful part of him. And people who know me closely would know that I also have those monkey traits which are not for the world to see. So we call each other “monkey”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd