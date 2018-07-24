Bijay Anand on playing Sunny Leone’s father in biopic: It was a dream role

Bijay Anand plays Sunny Leone’s father in Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Bijay Anand plays Sunny Leone’s father in Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Actor Bijay Anand plays Sunny Leone’s father in Zee5 web series Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Bijay shared, “It’s ironical that after playing Sita’s father in Siya Ke Ram, I am playing a father to an adult star. His pain is not because of his daughter’s choice but the struggles that she has to go through. I have a 10-year-old daughter myself and I could relate to the emotions. It was a challenging but fulfilling role.”

The actor had quite an interesting anecdote to share on the reason why he took up the show. “I had definitely loved the script but I was told that it would be shot in Toronto. I have been there and didn’t quite like the place, so I said no. Then they called me after a month saying that they have now shifted the shoot to Cape Town. Since I haven’t been there, I readily said a yes (laughs).”

Bijay further added, “But on a serious note, it was an amazing experience with the team. I feel proud and blessed to be associated with this series. From an actor’s point of view, it was a dream role. Also, we were lucky to have Aditya (Datt) as our director. He has done a superb job. And lastly, to have Grusha Kapoor as a co-actor automatically makes your performance better.”

The Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor shared that he did not speak to Sunny before the shoot to give the character a natural and personal flavour. Bijay also added that he was in for a surprise when he met the Baby Doll fame actor. “Even with the kind of maturity I have, I was shocked when I met Sunny. She is such a genuine and humble person. I remember once we were shooting, and Grusha was sitting in the sun. Sunny sneakily told her spot boy to offer her umbrella to Grusha. The next one-hour, Grusha sat under the shade while Sunny did not complain for a moment sitting in the sun. It just touched my heart to see her do this. Sunny doesn’t even know that I had noticed this incident.”

Currently, Bijay is also seen on Sony TV’s Dil Hi Toh Hai. Talking about the show, he said, “It’s a party on set. I do not act for money but to just enjoy myself. I think it’s one of the best teams that I have worked with. My sons in the show , Karan Kundra and Akshay Dogra are now my best friends. I actually look forward to going for the shoots. It’s an amazing show that’s doing really good.”

Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone streams on Zee5.

