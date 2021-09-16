Bigg Boss OTT winner will be Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal or Raqesh Bapat? Cast your vote here

After 14 successful seasons, Bigg Boss went digital for the first time with Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. The six-week series is all set to wrap up on September 18 with one among Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat ready to emerge as Bigg Boss OTT winner. The Karan Johar-hosted reality show had a mixed response from the audience, and he too was trolled for his alleged biases towards a few contestants.

However, each one of us has a favourite and given the show’s format, it’s the audience vote that counts at the end of the day. Before you get busy voting on the Voot app, here’s your chance to tell us who should win Bigg Boss OTT. The five finalists have had a roller coaster ride, and have definitely managed to find their own fan following.

Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal

Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal definitely have a strong chance to end up on the stage with Karan Johar. While one is a Bollywood face, Divya Agarwal is a reality show pro. The latter has even been called out by the host and even fans for being overconfident but well, that’s the beauty of this game. If you know you can do it, you would most probably do it. Shamita on the other hand tried all tricks of the game, be it romance with Raqesh, constant fights with Divya or even breaking down remembering her ex-boyfriend, she has definitely given a lot of content but sometimes the audience can see through it all?

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat

Pratik Sehajpal, on the other hand, started on a high note by picking on most contestants on the premiere night. He even offended host Karan with his over-the-top swag. However, his honesty and charm kept the audience impressed. Nishant Bhat’s mind games, his fun personality has been his strength but the way he gossips and puts others down could act as a hindrance on his journey to reach the trophy.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat may not come across as a Bigg Boss material, however, given the fan following television stars have, many thought he was an obvious winner choice. However, in the mid-week finale, he was in the bottom two with Neha Bhasin, leaving fans shocked. On the show, Raqesh emerged as the quiet one, claiming that he has never watched the show. However, he had his own charm and even found himself in a tug of war, as his connection Shamita often envied his closeness with Divya. History has it that a ‘good’ person never wins this show, so will Raqesh change the trend?

So amid Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat, vote for your favourite Bigg Boss OTT finalist here:

While Bigg Boss OTT streams 24X7 on Voot, the finale will air on September 18 starting at 7 pm.