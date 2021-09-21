Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal: My friendship with Shamita Shetty suffered as she wanted to tame me

Actor Divya Agarwal is still processing her victory in the first digital version of Bigg Boss. A pro at the reality show game — this is her third as a contestant and second as a winner — Divya holds this title in special esteem because the show was first of its kind. An offshoot of the hugely successful and equally controversial Bigg Boss, the OTT version saw Divya emerge as the winner and Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty as the runners-up on Sunday.

Sharing that she is feeling overwhelmed with the love that she received from fans, Divya, however, said that when she was in the house, she was doubtful about the results. “Given how things were being projected, or how everything was panning out inside, I felt it was all falling apart. I had almost lost hope but I stuck to my truth. I knew if I was right, nothing else would affect my game and that’s exactly what happened,” the Bigg Boss OTT winner shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Divya Agarwal entered the game without a connection and continued to play solo. Stating that it was rather an advantage for her, she added, “I only needed a connection to enter the tasks, otherwise I was fine playing the game solo. Even when I partnered with Zeeshan, I told him that I didn’t want him to fight my battles. I wanted us to be individuals. So it actually worked better for me as I shared what I believed in without any fear.”

The Ace of Space winner further shared that this was probably the reason she drifted away from Shamita Shetty, who she considered her best friend during the initial weeks. She said that as friends, she expects one to not control each other, “Everything was going good with Shamita till she started asking me to hold myself back. She wanted to tame me, which was not acceptable. I am a self-made girl and know what’s right and wrong. Even if I make mistakes, I have the courage to own it up. I feel at peace when I have spoken my heart out. When I saw I couldn’t do that with her, I think that’s where our friendship soured. I hope one day we can clear our misunderstandings.”

Even when fans protested against host Karan Johar being partial towards Shamita, the winner had a different take on it. Sharing that she is not someone to judge others, Divya said that when someone is already acquainted they do have a better bond. “It may have been a shaky start but now Karan Johar knows me, and this is how our story begins. He must have known Shamita since the last 20 years so they will of course have a different equation. I was somewhere prepared for it and thus it did not affect me.”

Divya accepts that she was affected after her comment on Neha Bhasin putting her soiled underwear in the sink was termed misogynistic. blown out of proportion. Sticking to her statement that her reaction would have been the same even if it was a man, she said her main concern was hygiene. “She keeps on saying that she is against taboos and believes in equality but she never understood that my comment was about her not following basic cleanliness. I don’t know why she, Shamita and even the media that entered the house held it against me.”

As of now, finalist Pratik Sehajpal is the only contestant to have secured a place in the Bigg Boss 15 house after he chose to walk out in the finale night. While there is no confirmation if Divya will also participate in the reality show, she is quite cool about it. For her winning the ‘first digital series’ holds equal importance.

“If it happens, it would be great but if it doesn’t, does it really matter? It’s the same show and I have already proven myself. It will only be longer and of course hosted by Salman Khan,” she added with a smile. Bigg Boss 15 will kickstart from October 2.