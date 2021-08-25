Bigg Boss OTT trolled for protecting Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, their closeness raises eyebrows

Bigg Boss OTT is getting mixed feedback from viewers. While a section of the audience has been lapping up the ‘over the top’ drama, some feel that the show is quite biased towards a few contestants. In fact, fans believe that host Karan Johar is playing favourites, especially with Shamita Shetty. And now, a fanpage has accused the makers of protecting Shamita and her ‘connection’ Raqesh Bapat from nomination.

For the unversed, while Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana were saved by housemates, Bigg Boss announced that Shamita and Raqesh have been saved by the audience. However, this development did not go down well with many in and outside the house. Social media users suggested that Raqesh and Shamita have entered the show with a guarantee that they will reach the finale and also enter the main TV show Bigg Boss 15. A Nishant Bhat fanpage even shared a clip from one of the earlier episodes alleging that the two contestants were talking about being ‘safe for a long time’.

“#RaqeshBapat: I’m safe for a long time. #ShamitaShetty: So am I. Deserving contestants will be evicted because of this minimum guarantee thing for so called “stars”,” the fan page wrote.

While many trolled the makers, saying that the show was rigged, Shamita-Raqesh’s fans supported them. According to them, even if they signed a contract guaranteeing their stay it’s justified. A follower wrote, “Most of the contestants come with minimum guarantee cause all of the people know how much fans do this people have.”

What’s interesting is, host Karan Johar had asked Raqesh about his ‘safe’ statement in the last Sunday Ka Vaar episode, to which he replied that he had trust in his fans and knew they will not evict him so soon.

While fans discuss Raqesh and Shamita’s stay, the actors seem to have taken their connection quite seriously. After a lukewarm start, they are now inseparable and are often seen stealing a hug amid their day-to-day activities. A few days back, Raqesh and Shamita even indulged in fun banter, where he addressed her as ‘baby’ and wanted to sleep besides her at night.

The latest live footage shows the Maryada actor kissing Shamita’s hands as soon as she woke up, on two occasions. The actor was also seen supporting Raqesh, during the last task, which made him jubilant.

Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot.