Raqesh Bapat defines his relationship with Shamita Shetty as ‘friends’, she calls him her ‘connection’

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s bond in Bigg Boss OTT has become the talk of the town. While Shamita has never minced her words when it comes to her feelings for Raqesh, the latter has not been very clear about his emotions. During the media round ahead of Bigg Boss OTT finale, Shamita was asked why she gets offended when someone calls her bossy as it has been noticed that she often tries to control Raqesh and his bond with other housemates. The term bossy was coined by Divya Agarwal for Shamita. The two have been at loggerheads for a major part of the reality show.

Answering the question, Shamita said she had trust issues with Divya because of which whenever Raqesh spent time with her, she felt bad about it. “I think I am somebody who puts her point across. Divya ke saath meri bani nahi hai iss ghar me. (I have never been pally with Divya). Uss hisaab se, it was difficult for me when I saw my connection was spending more time with her. When I don’t trust someone it gets difficult for me. Trust and loyalty are a very big thing for me. Coming to what she said, I would never want to suffocate someone in a relationship,” Shamita replied.

Later, the journalist asked Raqesh about his relationship status with Shamita in reply to which, the actor slightly blushed and said, “We are friends.”

Raqesh has been appreciated for keeping his calm during the show. He has often been seen supporting Shamita in several situations. While Shamita was tagged bossy, many titled Raqesh as henpecked, which did not go down well with him. Recently, the term was brought up again by Kashmera Shah. Shah, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, tweeted, “Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband… again.” The tweet did not go down well with many of Raqesh’s fans. In fact, Raqesh’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra tagged the tweet as a “loose comment.”

“Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don’t make loose comments. Peace out,” Ridhi replied. Raqesh and Ridhi met on the sets of Maryada: Kabse Kab Tak. After a brief romance, the two tied the knot in May 2011. However, the two confirmed their separation in 2019.

Raqesh is headed to the finale of Bigg Boss OTT. The finale episode will stream on Voot Select on Saturday from 7 pm onwards.