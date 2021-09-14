Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty has emotional meeting with mom Sunanda, she approves of Raqesh Bapat

Bigg Boss OTT contestants were recently surprised by the makers as their family members entered the house. Shamita Shetty was left in tears as her mother Sunanda walked inside and interacted with her younger daughter through the glass door. Sharing that the family is proud of her, the loving mother encouraged her to be stronger on the show.

While talking to her mother, Shamita said that other housemates call her bossy and dominating. “Bossy from which angle, you have not come with golden horns on your head?,” her mother replied. She further told Shamita that she is a simple girl and others may be intimidated by her. Her mother added, “You don’t need to change yourself for others. I know who you are, let me tell you what the world thinks you are, they think you are a queen as you are residing in their hearts. I know you don’t deserve many things that are hurled at you. Ups and downs are a part of life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

The Mohabbatein actor also took the opportunity to ask her mother about sister Shilpa Shetty. Stating that everyone is missing her, the proud mother said, “Shilpa is good, everyone is ok. She misses you a lot and we all are proud of you. She gets her daily updates from me when she is busy with her life. Just be happy and be who you are. Your instincts are so good. We missed a lot and I am not crying. You have to be stronger. I’ve seen you as a simple girl in the house, there was no airs about you… I am strong, you are strong and we have three strong women in our house.”

Also Read | Shamita Shetty reveals she lost her boyfriend in a car accident, gets emotional about friendship with Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty’s mother also took the opportunity to praise Shamita’s ex-connection Raqesh Bapat and mentioned how he is ‘sweet, and a gentleman’. She even sent out a flying kiss towards him making the actor blush.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat started on a warm note and it looked like they were set to start a love story on the show. However, his closeness with Divya Agarwal has led to the two drifting apart. However, with just a week remaining, they have been making efforts to spend quality time together.