‘How Muskan Jattana became Moose’: Bigg Boss OTT contestant reveals her story

All of 20, Muskan Jattana aka Moose has been a hit on Bigg Boss OTT. The viral sensation and social activist says she took up the reality show offer to have fun and represent the ‘misunderstood youth’ of the country.

Before entering the show, Moose told indianexpress.com, “Honestly, while growing up I never tried to be famous, bas hogaya. And that’s what got me to Bigg Boss. People have either loved or hated me, and this would be their chance to know me. I am still growing up and I want to be the face of the misunderstood youth. We have our own reasons for our actions and cannot just follow someone else’s moral values blindly. This is a reality show and I want to be real, and see what the audience has to say about me.”

Given that Moose has always been open about her political beliefs on social media, we asked her if she would use the platform to further spread her thoughts. “I don’t think so. I mean I will stand up for what I feel but I can’t be in front of the camera telling people what to do and what not to do.”

Confessing that she hasn’t watched the show much, Jattana said that this is the reason she is not nervous. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, so why to worry?” she shared, adding that she was approached for the show because “she is unique and cool. Also, since I am around, the show would have been banned on TV so they even launched an OTT version. It’s a personality show and I am really looking forward to shine.”

On asked about her strategies to survive, Moose Jattana said that she wants to just have fun and focus on herself, “I saw a few clippings from last season, and everyone kept accusing each other of being fake. My point was tum apna dekho na (you worry about your own performance). I won’t get involved in other’s lives and neither will let someone enter my zone. I am funny, mature yet have my childish side, and I think I will be quite entertaining.”

While most of her co-contestants were excited to meet host Karan Johar, the 20-year-old had a very different take. “I honestly don’t really give a shi*t about it. He seems like a cool person but I have never met him, so how can I be excited? Once I meet and interact with him, I will be able to form my opinion. What if he is popular but not a good human being. What if he doesn’t respect me? So I will wait and watch.”

Muskan shared that she became ‘Moose’ in Australia as people around couldn’t pronounce her name. “Muskan became ‘mus’ and then soon ‘moose’. It sounds cool and people always smile hearing it, so I let it be,” she shared. She also revealed that she came to India last year to be with her mother but got stuck during the pandemic. And after gaining traction on social media, she was offered Bigg Boss. “I have even left all my clothes there, and actually entering the show with just four pairs. Let’s see where this journey takes me in life,” Moose said with a smile.

