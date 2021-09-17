scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 17, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale Live Updates: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa conduct a hilarious award show

Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale Live Updates: The race is on among finalists Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Raqesh Bapat to see who will emerge as the Bigg Boss OTT winner in the grand finale hosted by Karan Johar. 

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 17, 2021 8:53:55 pm
Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale Live UpdatesBigg Boss OTT Grand Finale Live Updates: The Karan Johar-hosted to end on September 18. (Photo: Voot/Instagram)

The first of its kind Bigg Boss OTT 2021 Grand Finale will end with the name of the winner being announced. The Karan Johar-hosted reality show which ran 24×7 LIVE on Voot, has got its finalists in Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat.

After 14 successful seasons, this was the first time when the hit reality show experimented with its format and medium. The six-week series is all set to wrap up on September 18 with the top contestants making way to Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15. Like every year, this season of reality show too hit headlines for its fights, controversies, and for its contestants.

Also read |When Pratik Sehajpal roams around shirtless, no one questions him: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin on misogyny in house

Shamita Shetty was definitely the most talked-about contestant of  Bigg Boss OTT as her entry in the show came just a few weeks after her brother-in-law Raj Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, was arrested for allegedly creating and distributing adult content via mobile apps.

Divya Agarwal also kept the audience glued with her antics in the house. A reality show pro, she ensured that she got the eyeballs. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal also made noise, but Raqesh Bapat — despite his fame — ended up on the bottom of the pile ahead of the finale.

There is a lot at stake for the top 5 as soon-to-start Bigg Boss 15 will find the Bigg Boss OTT winner and top performers playing the game with Salman Khan.

Live Blog

Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale Live News

20:53 (IST)17 Sep 2021
Divya Agarwal is the OTT boss of the house in the finale week
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

Reality television star Divya Agarwal has emerged as the OTT Boss of the house once again. 

20:35 (IST)17 Sep 2021
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa in the house

Comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are in the house for a hilarious award show. The contestants also put up a performance for them. The couple seemed quite impressed with the efforts the finalist took for them.

Bigg Boss OTT started with 13 contestants -- Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana (Muskaan Jattana), and Milind Gaba.

Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Voot on August 8.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd