Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale Live Updates: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa conduct a hilarious award show

The first of its kind Bigg Boss OTT 2021 Grand Finale will end with the name of the winner being announced. The Karan Johar-hosted reality show which ran 24×7 LIVE on Voot, has got its finalists in Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat.

After 14 successful seasons, this was the first time when the hit reality show experimented with its format and medium. The six-week series is all set to wrap up on September 18 with the top contestants making way to Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15. Like every year, this season of reality show too hit headlines for its fights, controversies, and for its contestants.

Shamita Shetty was definitely the most talked-about contestant of Bigg Boss OTT as her entry in the show came just a few weeks after her brother-in-law Raj Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, was arrested for allegedly creating and distributing adult content via mobile apps.

Divya Agarwal also kept the audience glued with her antics in the house. A reality show pro, she ensured that she got the eyeballs. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal also made noise, but Raqesh Bapat — despite his fame — ended up on the bottom of the pile ahead of the finale.

There is a lot at stake for the top 5 as soon-to-start Bigg Boss 15 will find the Bigg Boss OTT winner and top performers playing the game with Salman Khan.