Bigg Boss OTT gets a release date, Salman Khan teases details about show

Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan has revealed that Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on Voot on August 8. The makers on Wednesday released a promo of the special edition, calling it Salman’s Eid gift.

In the promo, we see Salman telling fans that Bigg Boss OTT will surely get banned on TV. That’s because, according to him, “Iss baar ka Bigg Boss hai itna crazy, itna over the top, TV par toh ban ho jaayega (The Bigg Boss this time is so crazy, it will definitely get banned on TV).”

Arey bhai bhai bhai, ye kya ho raha hai? 🤯 Nahi samjhe? Machane loot, aa raha hai BB OTT on #Voot Hoga itna over the top, entertainment chalega non – stop 😌 Tell us, kitne excited ho aap? 😮 Starting 8 August on Voot.#BBOttOnVoot #SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/VSSK0VHhID — Voot (@justvoot) July 21, 2021

Bigg Boss OTT will be a six-week series that will stream on Voot ahead of its televised version. Though Salman Khan won’t be hosting the OTT edition of the show, his appearance in the promo has definitely left fans excited.

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT, Salman said, “It’s great that this season of Bigg Boss will be digital first with Bigg Boss OTT, 6 weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more – It’s truly for the people and by the people. My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining and conduct themselves well in BB.”

A source had previously shared with indianexpress.com that Bigg Boss OTT will have a mix of influencers, social media stars and celebrities as contestants. Apart from the usual hour-long episode, viewers will get to see their journey 24X7 live on Voot. Just like the TV show, Endemol India will be bankrolling the digital edition too.