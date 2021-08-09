Bigg Boss OTT contestants’ report card: Shamita Shetty to Pratik Sehajpal, how they fared

Bigg Boss is a rare bird. Qualities that your parents always told you will take you far in the world are often seen as weaknesses here. The shrillest ones often win and controversies are dime a dozen here. And that was back when the TV show was an hourly affair.

Sunday night saw Karan Johar hosting the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT. The first digital version of the reality show will see 13 contestants fighting it out to lift the trophy at the end of six weeks. The top performers of the series will also get a chance to participate in Salman Khan’s television show Bigg Boss 15.

With the theme of the house being ‘Stay Connected’, female contestants got a chance to pick a connection for their journey. These bonding will not only be put to test every day but will also decide their future on the show. Viewers, who have been given 24X7 live access, will have special powers to decide on punishments, tasks and even eviction.

While it’s too early to judge the 13 housemates, the first night definitely gave a glimpse into what to expect. From forming bonds to impressing Karan, each contestant added their own flavour to the show. Here’s our first impression of them.

Shamita Shetty 👍

Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita’s entry was kept a secret by makers till the last minute. And for good reasons, as the actor’s brother-in-law, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested last month for his alleged involvement in porn apps case. Interestingly, Shamita was a part of Bigg Boss 3 but quit mid-way as Shilpa was set to get married. She is back to complete her journey, and from the looks of it, she seems to be one of the strongest candidates on the show.

Raqesh Bapat 👍

Having started his career with Bollywood film Tum Bin two decades ago, Raqesh Bapat struck gold with his move to the small screen. After playing leads in shows like Maryada, Hongey Judaa Na Hum and Qubool Hai, the actor is the most popular male face on the show. While Raqesh didn’t say much during the grand launch, his sincerity won over the ladies. He was every female contestant’s first choice as a partner because of his familiar face and good boy image. Sadly, none of these qualities quite work on Bigg Boss. However, a big yay for Raqesh and we are interested to see how he treads during Bigg Boss.

Urfi Javed 👍

Having been part of shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Bepanah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urfi Javed is set to raise the temperature on Bigg Boss OTT. She managed to impress Karan Johar with her confidence and bold avatar. She also doesn’t mince her words and seems to be a social butterfly. We agree with Johar who said Urfi is here to stay!

Zeeshan Khan 👎

Just like host Karan Johar, many in the audience might have gone “Who are you?” when Zeeshan Khan entered the stage. The Kumkum Bhagya actor’s claim to fame is his viral video when he showed up at the airport in his bathrobe. While Zeeshan seems fun and enthusiastic, he did not really have an impact. We hope his ‘crazy and bold’ personality gets to the fore soon, but it’s nay for now.

Akshara Singh 🤔

With the agenda to break the Bhojpuri image, actor Akshara Singh entered Bigg Boss OTT in style. She is holding her cards close to her chest and it is hard to judge how she will contribute to the show. This is one candidate about whom it is hard to form an opinion.

Millind Gaba 👎

Millind Gaba is one of the most spunky pop stars in recent times and his music videos have so much swag. But when it comes to the Bigg Boss OTT premiere night, Millind seemed overwhelmed and starstruck in front of Karan Johar. While he came across as a sweet guy, given no one chose him in the initial few rounds made him a little nervous. Sorry Millind, but we expect more.

Neha Bhasin 👍

Guess the girls of this season are quite strong. Neha Bhasin with her distinct style made a big first impression. While initially it looked like she might be a misfit in the house, her fight with Urfi over sleep turned out to be quite a shocker. Even with a broken ligament, we think Neha will have a kickin’ time.

Nishant Bhat 👍

One of the very few Bigg Boss contestants, and definitely the first male to accept that he likes gossiping and also making people fight. The confidence and spark that Nishant Bhatt brought on stage were infectious. Even though he kept a subdued personality, the choreographer is known to be spunky.

Muskan Jattana 👎

Ever since Muskaan Jattana’s name came into the mix, we have been awaiting her entry. The 20-something social activist is a firebrand and speaks her mind. However, what we saw on stage was quite a dampener. Moose, as she is fondly called, had little to say in front of Karan Johar, and was trying to please everyone. A big nay for Muskaan on Bigg Boss.

Karan Nath 👎

Bollywood actor Karan Nath started his career as a child artist in Mr India, and then went on to make his debut with Paagalpal, followed by Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His promo projected him as the ultimate hero but Karan did not quite impress us on the first day.

Ridhima Pandit 👎

Representing television bahu on OTT, Ridhima Pandit entered Bigg Boss with the belief that she’s ‘a little Poo, a little Parvati’. Her pitch to Karan Nath may have helped her find a connection, but sadly we could not connect with Ridhima at all. A nay for her for sure.

Pratik Sehajpal 👍

Pratik Sehajpal managed to ruffle quite a lot of feathers in the first couple of hours on the stage. Host Karan Johar had to finally step in and ask him to keep his volume down. But hello, isn’t Bigg Boss all about getting out in the spotlight? Personally, Pratik might have been a tad condescending but as a contestant, he was the only one to hog the limelight, even if it was for the wrong reason.

Divya Agarwal 👍

Armed with experience and confidence after winning the captive reality show Ace of Space, Divya Agarwal had a strong entry. However, her overconfidence and the typical reality show behaviour put us off a bit. However, she and Pratik, and their ‘past issues’ will definitely add spice to the show.

Which contestant managed to impress you? Do let us know in the comment box below.