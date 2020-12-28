Bidita Bag: The Missing Stone is a story which can happen to any of us

The Missing Stone stars Bidita Bag, Barun Sobti, Rashi Mal and others. is streaming on MX Player. (Photo: Bidita Bag/Instagram)

The Missing Stone actor Bidita Bag spoke to indianexpress.com about her MX Player series, which released on December 25.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Are you a fan of the thriller genre?

I like thrillers but I also get scared when I am watching any such stuff. I can never watch a thriller at a stretch.

What about The Missing Stone appealed to you as an actor?

It is a very relatable story. The Missing Stone is a story, which can happen to any of us. Secondly, I have been a fan of director Vishal Furia’s work. I have been wanting to work with him since Criminal Justice, which released in 2019.

I also wanted to work with Barun Sobti. I find him very hot (laughs). He is a very popular actor and had many OTT releases this year. And lastly, shooting for the series gave me the opportunity to travel and to unwind. So, I think everything came to me on a platter with this project.

Were you nervous about shooting the project during the Unlock-1 phase?

It was the first project that we shot after the Unlock-1 phase was announced. I was so scared. We were unaware of what the new normal would looked like. I literally prayed to come back alive (laughs). We got our COVID-19 tests done in order to be able to shoot. We had a very limited crew along. However, I think, when we were on the sets, we felt quite relaxed.

How is your character different from what you have played so far?

In this series, I play a housewife. In real life, I am a very chilled out person. I love to laugh and make people laugh. But on screen, I always get roles that require me to be intense and serious. So, I was happy to play this part.

You said your role in The Missing Stone is not as intense as roles you have done before. Is it difficult to play a character as normal as a housewife?

I think every character is difficult. Like the housewife I play gets vulnerable because of the situations she faces but as a person, I am a very headstrong girl. But when I play a character, I get into the skin of it as much as I can because I have to make myself believable for the audience. With this role, I had difficulties in striking a balance.

This is your first project with Barun Sobti. Tell us about the experience.

He is a very humble person despite being a popular actor with successful work to his credit. He is very cooperative too.

Many say the digital platform gives actors a chance to showcase their range. Would you agree?

Absolutely. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in an interview, that earlier, actors were known with their songs but now, they are remembered with their scenes. I completely agree with him. Now, an actor is getting recognition for his or her craft. So, it is a very good phase.

You have had multiple projects in 2020. Are you satisfied with the kind of work that came your way?

I am, but more wouldn’t hurt (laughs). I have got recognition for playing different characters. I had three releases this year, including The Missing Stone. I am an outsider and for people like us, surviving is a task. I survived, which is a big thing.

You experimented with Abhay 2. What are the sort of roles that you are looking forward to playing?

I want to play every sort of role. From a serial killer to a mother, I am open to working on every sort of project.

Now that 2020 is coming to an end, how will you describe the year, professionally and personally?

This year, I worked on myself and my craft. I am looking forward to 2021 and of course, the coronavirus vaccination (laughs).