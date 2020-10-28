Bicchoo Ka Khel trailer: Divyenndu can’t seem to let go of Mirzapur’s Munna

Divyendu Sharmaa in a still from Bicchoo Ka Khel trailer.

The trailer of AltBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming web series Bicchoo Ka Khel is out. The crime-thriller seems to be another addition to the ever-growing list of Indian web shows exploring the themes of crime, revenge and politics. It stars Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharmaa in the lead role along with Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, Rajesh Sharma, Satyajit Sharma and Gagan Anand.

In the trailer, we meet Divyenndu’s character Akhil Shrivastav, a fan of pulp fiction novels. He is being interrogated by the police in connection with a murder case. Soon we are told he is out to avenge the death of his father in police custody. The story plays in flashback as Akhil narrates what led him to commit the crime.

Set in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, Bicchoo Ka Khel has action sequences, bloodshed and copious amounts of profanity. At times, it is difficult to not see Mirzapur’s Munna Tripathi in Akhil Shrivastav, both played by Divyenndu Sharmaa. At the end of the trailer, Akhil’s character says he will not escape the system, but the system will save him. But, how? It will be known on November 18 when Bicchoo Ka Khel starts streaming on AltBalaji and ZEE5.

Divyenndu, who has won critical acclaim for his web series Mirzapur, is looking forward to the audience’s response to Bicchoo Ka Khel.

“I am really excited about the series as I got to play a character which I was looking for a long time. My character Akhil is an intelligent youth who is a fan of pulp fiction. The trailer is fast-paced and turned out to be really well-crafted. The story and characters are nicely written, that it reflects in our performance on screen. I am really looking forward to the response of the viewers and fans who have always loved the characters which I have portrayed,” the actor said in a statement.

