Bicchoo Ka Khel release LIVE UPDATES: Divyenndu’s web series to stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji

Actor Divyenndu of Mirzapur fame is set to capture the imagination of fans with yet another heartland avatar in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji web series Bicchoo Ka Khel.

Divyenndu plays the role of Akhil Srivastav in Bicchoo Ka Khel. From the trailer, it appears that Akhil’s father has been killed while in police custody and Akhil takes it upon himself to find out who is responsible for his father’s murder and seek revenge. The truth doesn’t seem black-and-white as we can see in the trailer that there are some powerful people involved.

Divyenndu is popular for playing Munna Tripathi in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, and his role in Bicchoo Ka Khel will remind fans of the same since both shows are set in Uttar Pradesh and have some thematic similarities.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Divyenndu said, “Munna and Akhil are two different individuals. Munna thinks from heart and Akhil thinks from his brain. He wants to be a writer and has a very different temperament. He is not a trigger-happy person. He picks up a gun maybe once or twice in the whole series, which is also a part of a plan. Unlike Munna, who used to react instinctively, Akhil’s life is all about planning. The only thing similar between the two is the world because both the shows are set in UP. Now, I can’t do anything about this, every other show today is set in UP (laughs). As an actor, my job is to bring nuances to my performance, but yes, when people will watch the show, they will definitely draw similarities between Munna and Akhil, and it’s fine. Fans tend to do that. But, people who understand filmmaking and acting would understand the difference. I will have no qualms if people will compare Akhil and Munna Tripathi. I know I have played Akhil differently.”

Bicchoo Ka Khel will stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.