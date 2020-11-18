Bicchoo Ka Khel release LIVE UPDATES: Divyenndu’s web series to stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji

Actor Divyenndu of Mirzapur fame is set to capture the imagination of fans with yet another heartland avatar in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji web series Bicchoo Ka Khel.
Divyenndu plays the role of Akhil Srivastav in Bicchoo Ka Khel. From the trailer, it appears that Akhil’s father has been killed while in police custody and Akhil takes it upon himself to find out who is responsible for his father’s murder and seek revenge. The truth doesn’t seem black-and-white as we can see in the trailer that there are some powerful people involved.
Divyenndu is popular for playing Munna Tripathi in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, and his role in Bicchoo Ka Khel will remind fans of the same since both shows are set in Uttar Pradesh and have some thematic similarities.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Divyenndu said, “Munna and Akhil are two different individuals. Munna thinks from heart and Akhil thinks from his brain. He wants to be a writer and has a very different temperament. He is not a trigger-happy person. He picks up a gun maybe once or twice in the whole series, which is also a part of a plan. Unlike Munna, who used to react instinctively, Akhil’s life is all about planning. The only thing similar between the two is the world because both the shows are set in UP. Now, I can’t do anything about this, every other show today is set in UP (laughs). As an actor, my job is to bring nuances to my performance, but yes, when people will watch the show, they will definitely draw similarities between Munna and Akhil, and it’s fine. Fans tend to do that. But, people who understand filmmaking and acting would understand the difference. I will have no qualms if people will compare Akhil and Munna Tripathi. I know I have played Akhil differently.”
Divyenndu's Bicchoo Ka Khel is making news for its retro music. In a statement, ALTBalaji's spokesperson said, “We believe music plays a very important role in storytelling. Specially if you are trying to create an era. Bicchoo Ka Khel is based on a pulp fiction novel by Amit Khan. It was written in the 90’s and we wanted to be true to that time. Retro is an exciting space and it lends the storytelling a timeless quality. It brought out an additional layer to the existing storytelling and scenes. What better way to tell a small-town love and revenge story saga than capturing the melodies of those times!”
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Divyendu Sharma spoke about why he chose to do ALTBalaji's Bicchoo Ka Khel. "It was the name of the show, Bicchoo Ka Khel. The moment they said it, I was like, ‘I like the sound of it. It has got a cult feel to it.’ Also, the setting of the show – the life of a character, who wants to become a writer, becomes similar to a pulp fiction novel. There are twists and turns on every page of his life. Secondly, it has been shot interestingly. It is kind of a tribute to the films of 80s and 90s. There is dialoguebaazi, background score, revenge, planning, plotting, exposing the killer. After doing something as heavy and intense as Mirzapur, I thought let’s take up something light, entertaining and commercial but with a good script and well carved out character," he said. READ MORE