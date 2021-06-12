scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Bhuvan Bam loses parents to Covid-19: ‘Will have to learn to live again’

Bhuvan Bam on Saturday said that his father and mother died due to Covid-19 complications.

June 12, 2021
Bhuvan Bam announced the news through an Instagram post.

Comedian and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam took to Instagram on Saturday to share that his father and mother died due to Covid-19 complications. He also shared photos of himself and his parents.

Sharing the pictures, Bhuvan wrote, “Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (Nothing will be the same after the death of my mother and father. In a month, everything in my life has been shattered. Home, dreams, everything. My mother is not with me, my father is not with me. Will have to learn to live again. Don’t feel like it.)”

 

He added, “Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon.”

Bhuvan Bam is best known for his wildly popular BB Ki Vines videos, which are short comedy sketches in which he portrays multiple characters.

Bhuvan is also a singer. He even appeared in a short film, Plus Minus, alongside Divya Dutta.

